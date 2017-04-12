Nearly 200 motorists fined for illegally parking at Coombe Abbey Country Park

Nearly 200 motorists were fined for parking illegally around Coombe Abbey Country Park as hundreds enjoyed the sunshine on Sunday (April 9).

The warm weather attracts lots of visitors to the beauty spot near Binley, meaning the car parks quickly filled up and people parked on the surrounding roads.

Warwickshire Police received a number of calls reporting vehicles parked illegally in Brinklow Road and closed the park entrance at 3.30pm.

Officers gave penalty charge notices of £30 to 197 vehicles, meaning motorists will have to pay nearly £6,000 in total.

Rugby Rural North Safer Neighbourhood Team beat manager PC Stuart Baker said: “The warm weather meant that visitor numbers were very high and the car parks were soon full.

“As a result drivers were parking all along Brinklow Rd both towards Brinklow village and in the other direction towards Binley.

“There are parking restrictions along this road, which is very fast and has had a number of serious and fatal collisions.

“We closed the entrance to prevent further vehicles getting in, and attempted to move on those who were trying to park along the Brinklow Rd.

“We obtained evidence of 197 vehicles which were parked along the road in contravention of parking rules, and will now be working with the Central Ticket Office to issue fixed penalty notices to all of those drivers.”

Warwickshire Police is working with the management team at Coombe Abbey Country Park to prevent the situation recurring.

PC Baker condemned those who parked illegally on Sunday, saying they were risking injury to themselves and other drivers.

“I hope that this is a warning to any other drivers that parking in this way will not be tolerated, and that we will take action against anyone who causes disruption on the roads or poses a danger to other road users,” he said.

“On Sunday drivers were risking injury not only to themselves by parking on the verges and then walking along the carriageway, but also those of motorists using the road to drive along.”