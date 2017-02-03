Police chief keeps spotlight on rural crime

Police Officers, Special Constables and PCSOs have been given an insight into rural crime and how best to tackle it on special training courses funded by Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe.

Two have been held – one at Pailton and another at Moreton Morrell College – with officers from Safer Neighbourhood Teams attending for a day of practical learning, organised by PCC-funded Rural Crime Co-ordinators Carol Cotterill, Lucy Lambert and Robert Church.

At Pailton speakers included representatives from the farming community and the National Farmers’ Union, who discussed how best to work with farmers when dealing with incidents and what the impact of rural crime can be; an input from Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service’s Large Animal Rescue Team on how to safely deal with horses, other large animals and livestock at incidents; as well as an overview of the legislation covering the use of agricultural and plant equipment on the roads.