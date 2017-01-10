Police plea after thefts from village church near Rugby

CCTV images have been released by police after a series of six thefts from donations at Ashby St Ledgers church.

Police say they believe the person in the images may have information about the thefts which took place at the Church of Saint Leodegarius.

The last of six recent thefts happened on Friday, January 6 between 2pm and 3.10pm.

Each incident involved somebody taking money from church donations.

Officers would like the man pictured, or anyone who knows him, to contact them.

Witnesses or anyone with information, can contact Northamptonshire police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 111 555.