Rugby man charged with arson after flat fire

A Rugby man accused of setting fire to a flat in the town is due to appear in court today (Thursday, July 20).

Firefighters believe the fire in Carolyn Lane Court on Blackman Way was started deliberately after putting out the blaze on Tuesday afternoon.

Matthew Slack, 47, of Blackman Way, was charged with arson with intent/reckless as to whether life was endangered yesterday (Wednesday).

He is due to appear at Warwickshire Magistrates Court today.

