Rugby man charged with GBH after town centre incident

A man from Rugby has been charged with grievous bodily harm with intent, following an incident in the town centre in April.

Triston Dickens, 29, of Butlin Road was arrested on July 6, and appeared at Leamington magistrates’ court on Tuesday (July 11).

He was remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on August 10.

This follows an investigation by offender management detectives in Rugby into the incident on High Street on April 30.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident 53 of April 30.