Rugby man charged with robbery after pensioner attack

A Rugby man has been charged with robbery after a pensioner was reportedly attacked in a shop in the town centre.

Police said a man in his 70s was hit across the head after three men entered the store on Wells Road at around 3.30pm on Thursday (July 6).

He was threatened with what appeared to be a bladed item before they left with an amount of cash, according to police.

John Benjamin Crisp appeared at Leamington Magistrates Court charged with robbery today (Monday, July 10).

The 42-year-old of Biart Place was remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on August 10.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident 318 of July 6.

OAP assaulted during robbery in Rugby