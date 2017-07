A Rugby man has been charged with robbery after an incident in the town centre.

John Benjamin Crisp appeared at Leamington Magistrates Court today (Monday, July 10).

The 42-year-old of Biart Place has been remanded in custody to appear at Warwick Crown Court on August 10.

This follows an investigation by Rugby CID into an incident on Wells Road.

Detectives are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting incident 318 of July 6.