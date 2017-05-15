Rugby man pleads guilty to sex with girl, 13

A Rugby man who had sex with a 13-year-old girl after exchanging messages and pictures with her on their phones has been remanded in custody.

Jamie Ryder (28) of Oatland Drive, Cawston, Rugby, had pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to an offence of sexual activity with a child.

He denied further charges of causing or inciting the girl to engage in sexual activity by sending him sexual pictures of herself, and of causing her to watch a sexual act in relation to an image he sent her.

And prosecutor Simon Hunka indicated he would not ask for those matters to go to trial, in view of the plea to the most serious charge.

Mr Hunka said the offence came to light when a friend of the 13-year-old girl told a teacher at their school about her contact with Ryder.

As a result, the police were informed and, after officers had spoken to the girl, Ryder was arrested and his phone seized.

On his phone were texts he had exchanged with the girl, which Mr Hunka said were ‘full of innuendo,’ and included a request for her to ‘send one without the bra next time.’

Ryder denied indecent pictures on his phone were of the girl, but admitted he had sent her images the officers found of him exposing himself.

There were other messages between them, and he had also sent her texts telling her to delete their exchanges.

The girl confessed to her mother than she had had sex, but initially claimed it was with someone else, and it was only later that she revealed it had been with Ryder on a single occasion.

As a result, Ryder was interviewed again by the police, and admitted they had had intercourse on an occasion when he saw her, added Mr Hunka.

Paul Mytton, defending, said he was not asking for a pre-sentence report on Ryder.

“He knows that custody is to follow. He wants to use the time in custody to understand why he committed this offence and to attend the courses available to him to ensure that, as far as he’s concerned, there will be no repetition of this offence.

But after considering what to do, Recorder Helen Malcolm QC said she was not prepared to sentence Ryder without a report to assess what danger he poses in the future.

She told Mr Mytton: “I have given careful thought to this. You said there was no application for reports, but I am exercised by the possibility of an extended sentence.

“I’m concerned there should at least be an investigation into that, which means there would have to be a report into dangerousness. It doesn’t seem appropriate to deal with him now.”

Accepting that, Mr Mytton briefly spoke to Ryder before telling the judge: “I’m not going to submit that this is a case where bail should be requested.”

So, adjourning the case for the report to be prepared to assess whether Ryder is likely to pose a danger to other children in the future, Recorder Malcolm remanded him in custody.