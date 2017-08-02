Rugby man sought in connection to string of burglaries

Have your say

A Rugby man is being sought by police officers to speak to him about a number of burglaries across the town.

Aiden Henry is thought to have important information about the incidents.

The 22-year-old is thought to have links to Nuneaton and Coventry, as well as the wider West Midlands and Northamptonshire areas.

Anyone who may have seen him or anybody who has information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101.

Alternatively, information can be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.