Rugby pub owner slams ‘low life’ charity box thief

A ‘heartbroken’ Rugby pub owner slammed the ‘low life’ who stole a charity box from his bar which supports a cause very close to his heart.

A Clic Sargent collection tin with approximately £150 inside was taken from the Seven Stars back bar in Albert Square on Monday afternoon.

Landlord Graham Proud said it was particularly upsetting as the charity helped his best friend’s daughter as she battled cancer.

“Clic Sargent were superb as they looked after her the whole time so we wanted to give something back by getting the tin,” he said.

“I don’t know how but some low life has taken it from the bar. I’ve never been so upset about anything. In all the pubs I’ve had, I’ve never had one stolen.

“I would rather have £150 stolen from my wallet but to have a charity box nicked is heartbreaking. It’s one of the lowest things you can do.”

Amy, who was helped by teenage cancer charity Clic Sargent, had a very rare form of cancer but the charity supported her through her recovery.

The charity box was chained to the till along with a Myton Hospice tin, which was left.

Mr Pound took over the pub almost 12 months ago and had raised around £500 from the charity box having emptied it twice.

He said Clic Sargent was due to come and collect the donations on Saturday, but thanks to the thief there is nothing to give.

Pub regulars have rallied around and Mr Pound said a customer offered him a load of pennies he had collected for him to give to the charity.