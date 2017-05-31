Suspected illegal immigrant from Albania arrested at Rugby car wash

An Albanian man was arrested on suspicious of illegal entry to the UK at a car wash in Rugby.

The 23-year-old man was handed to the Home Office’s immigration team after being arrested on May 15.

Officers from Rugby Safer Neighbourhood Team visited three car washes that day as part of Operation Trivium, a multi agency operation targeting foreign national offenders who cross borders for criminality.

Numerous people across Warwickshire were arrested and many vehicles were seized in the week-long campaign.

Sergeant Jem Mountford of Warwickshire Police, said, “I am extremely happy with the successful results we have been able to achieve over the week long operation.

“The operations were set up to catch offenders who are using our roads and borders to commit offences, by working in partnership with other agencies, we have been able to detect a number of offences and prevent further criminal activity.

“The message is clear; you will be caught and brought to justice.

“I would like to give a special thank you to all officers that worked tirelessly on these operations as without them we would have not been able to achieve this.

“Although the operation was only a week long, work will still continue to catch offenders who are breaking the law and using our roads to engage in illegal activity such as modern day slavery.

“If you have any concerns or would like to report anything suspicious, please contact police on 101 or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”