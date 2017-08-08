Thieves 'steal boy's motorcycle after assault' in Rugby

A 17-year-old boy was hit with a piece of wood by two men who then stole his motorcycle, phone and wallet in Rugby, police said.

The boy was on his KTM Buke 125cc motorbike in the car park between Somers Road Industrial Estate and Addison Road next to the allotments and football field at around 10.20pm on Monday (August 7).

Two men walked past him and shortly afterwards, the men, who had their faces covered, are understood to have assaulted the victim with an item - believed to be a piece of wood.

A wallet and a mobile phone were taken before one of the men made off on the victim's bike, according to police.

He is thought to have travelled through the park onto Addison Road and turned right into Bilton while the second man is reported to have run off in the same direction.

The victim suffered minor leg injuries.

The first man is described as white, around 5ft 9in, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

He was thought to be wearing a black hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms and white trainers.

The second man was approximately 5ft 8in tall, and was wearing a black hoodie, black tracksuit bottoms with grey or black trainers and a balaclava.

Enquiries are currently ongoing but police are keen to speak to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Warwickshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference number 460 of August 7.