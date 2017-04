Thieves stole a car full of high-value items from a business on an industrial estate in Rugby.

The offenders forced open a yard at Avon Industrial Estate with a piece of timber between the hours of midnight and 8.30am on April 7.

They damaged the door and frame when removing the padlock.

Once inside they carried out an untidy search before loading a customer’s car with a number of high-value items and making off.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.