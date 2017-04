Burglars stole a Volkswagen vehicle along with other items from a home in Wolston in the early hours of Monday morning (April 10).

The resident of the home in Meadow Road was woken by a loud bang at around 1.30pm and went downstairs to find a panel of the rear door had been kicked in.

The thieves had taken a black leather wallet containing cash and bank cards, a mobile phone and the vehicle keys, before driving off in the Volkswagen. Anyone with information should call 101.