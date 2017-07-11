Three arrested after drugs and stolen motorcycle found in Rugby raid

Three men were arrested after a haul of drugs and a stolen motorcycle was found in a raid in Rugby.

Warwickshire Police officers from the Offender Management Unit executed a warrant at a property in Claremont Road at around 7am yesterday (Monday, July 10).

A quantity of class B drugs along with a stolen motorbike were recovered from the property.

A 25-year-old man, a 20-year-old man, and a 49-year-old man – all from Rugby – were arrested on suspicion of possession of class B drugs with intent to supply.

All three have been released under investigation while enquiries continue.