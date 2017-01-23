Three burglaries reported in Rugby roads

Burglaries have taken place at addresses in three Rugby roads in recent days.

On Wednesday at about 9.30pm, offenders broke into a home in Duncan Drive after kicking in the rear door.

Once inside, they carried out a search before making off with several items.

And between 11am on Wednesday and 12.30am on Thursday offenders entered a home in Barton Road and carried out a search before making off with a quantity of cash.

Also,during the night of Wednesday going into Thursday morning offenders broke into a home in Alwyn Road, Bilton and carried out a search.

It is unclear if anything was stolen.

If you have information that you believe may be connection to this incident, please contact Warwickshire Police on 101.