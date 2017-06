Three Staffordshire bull terriers were stolen in a daylight robbery from a home in Rugby on Tuesday (May 30).

A man is believed to have entered a home on Wigston Close at around 4pm and taken the three dogs.

He left the property through the rear door and walked the dogs to a waiting silver car with a female inside before making off towards Coton Road, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 394 of May 30.