Trio sentenced over mass brawl outside Rugby nightclub

A man was jailed and two others were spared prison on Friday (March 31) after admitting to being involved in a mass brawl outside a Rugby nightclub.

Alasdair Wilcoxson, Jamal King and Benjemaine Grant-Wilcoxson had all pleaded guilty at Warwick Crown Court to a charge of affray.

Prosecutor Rebecca Wade said the incident had taken place outside the door of the Midas Lounge nightclub on Church Street in November, 2015.

Trouble broke out as a number of people were milling around outside the club at around 4.25am.

A CCTV recording, which was played in court, showed an unknown man swinging a punch, and Wilcoxson playing a prominent part as the fighting spread across the street.

“All three defendants delivered blows to other people, and King delivered a blow which knocked one person unconscious,” Miss Wade said.

Wilcoxson, 28, of Johnson Avenue, Rugby, who is also known as Kearns, was jailed for ten months after recorder David Chinery rejected a submission his sentence could be suspended.

But King, 20, of Langdale Close, Rugby, was sentenced to eight months in prison suspended for 12 months and ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.

Grant-Wilcoxson, 19, of Houston Road, Rugby, was sentenced to six months in jail suspended for 12 months and ordered to do 100 hours of unpaid work.