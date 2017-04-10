Two badgers killed by snares in Broadwell

Wildlife crime officers are investigating after two badgers were illegally killed by snares in Broadwell.

One badger had a snare around its neck and the other had a snare around its leg and chest when they were found on March 29.

It was reported to the Badger Trust who subsequently reported the matter to police.

“Whilst enquiries continue, officers are reminding the public that it is an offence under Section 1(1) of the Protection of Badgers Act 1992 to wilfully kill, injure or take a badger, or attempt to do so,” a police spokesman said.

“Wildlife crime is taken very seriously by Warwickshire Police.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 and quoting incident 213 of March 29.