Two Rugby homes burgled on same night

Two homes in Rugby were burgled with several items taken on Monday (April 17).

Thieves forced open the rear patio doors of a home in Furrow Close and entered the premises between 8pm and 10.15pm.

Once inside, the offenders carried out an untidy search of the upstairs rooms before making off with several items.

In an unrelated incident, a thief entered the rear garden of a home in Boughton Road and broke into the house through an insecure kitchen window at around 10pm.

Once inside the house, the burglar carried out a very messy search of the whole premises before leaving with numerous items.

The offender is described as a white or Asian male, around 6ft tall with an athletic build, big black bushy beard and he was wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to contact police by calling 101.