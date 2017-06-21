Valuables stolen during early morning Hillmorton break-in

Burglars stole numerous valuables in an early morning break-in at a home in Hillmorton before bank cards were used a nearby petrol station, according to police.

Offenders reportedly climbed into a home in Gainsborough Crescent through an insecure conservatory window between 1am and 5.20am on Monday (June 19).

Once inside the house, the thieves stole a Motorola E smartphone, an iPad Air and two wallets, police said.

The offenders left the property through the rear door, using keys which had been left in the lock, and two of the bank cards were later used at the BP petrol station on Hillmorton Road.