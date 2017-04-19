Woman ‘shaken’ after gold jewellery theft in Rugby

A woman is ‘shaken’ after she was threatened by thieves who broke into her house in Rugby and stole gold jewellery last night (Tuesday, April 18).

Three unknown men forced their way through a door into a house, located on a side street off Hawlands in the Brownsover area at approximately 7.30pm.

Once inside they verbally threatened the resident, a woman aged in her 60s, before conducting an untidy search of the home and leaving with gold jewellery stashed in a pillowcase and cash.

An investigation is underway and people are being urged to come forward if they spotted a blue car leaving this area at speed at the relevant time and date.

Detective Sergeant Kirsty Clough said: “This was a frightening incident for the victim, who has not been injured but is understandably shaken.

“I would like to reassure the community that a thorough investigation is underway and increased patrols are being conducted in the area.

“We are pursuing a number of lines of enquiry in order to identify the offenders.

“A blue car was seen to leave the address at approximately 7.45pm.

“I would ask anyone who saw this vehicle in the local vicinity of the offence or who has any information about this incident to contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 388 of April 18.