Dancing night away in Rugby to help Macmillan

People in Rugby danced the night away to help raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support at the weekend.

The Macmillan Charity Disco was organised by Latasha Smith and Luke Bayliss and took place at Rugby Workers’ Club in Oliver Street on Saturday.

Ricky Horrex braves the wax for charity.

Latasha held the fundraiser in honour of her mother who died from cancer.

Rugby Disco provided the music to keep the crowd dancing and a raffle and auction were also held, with a Coventry City football shirt going for £40.

The fundraiser also saw brave Ricky Horrex have his chest waxed in return for donations.

Latasha said it was a great night and she’d like to thank everybody who supported it.

“We raised just over £1,000 for Macmillan,” she said.