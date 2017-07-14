Daredevil Rugby mum takes on 30 stunts in memory of son who died from cancer

A daredevil mother from Rugby has taken on a range of extreme challenges in memory of her son who died from cancer.

Christine Lal, 60, wants to raie money for national charity Willow, who helped Robin when he was ill.

Robin Lal.

Her 30 Challenges 4Robin campaign has so far seen her wing-walking, walk 125 miles along the Anglesey Coast, take on ZipWorld Velocity, do a 5K colour run, climb the O2, run the Willow 10K and abseil down the Spinnaker Tower.

Planned challenges so far include paragliding, cliff camping, Isle of Wight 70 mile coastal path and the Will of Iron triathlon challenge.

Christine says: “We’ve tried as best we can to celebrate each year in his memory, but sadly as hard as you try, it can never be the same, so I thought I could honour him by coming up with 30 challenges to complete. I’ve never been a daredevil, but I wanted to challenge myself too.”

“Robin would’ve loved to have done these things, but sadly didn’t get the chance. In 2011, he completed a paragliding experience. He so loved it saying he felt free. I will be following his lead, by undertaking this challenge in August. I’m loving the challenges! So far, I haven’t been frightened and I’ve enjoyed every minute! Robin is always my inspiration and motivation; he was a very brave individual, who showed great courage and support for everyone around him.”

Chris’ first challenge was to abseil 328ft down the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth, she’s also exceeded 100 miles per hour on a one mile long, 500ft high zipwire and has most recently completed wing-walking, of which she says: “It was a fantastic, exciting, exhilarating challenge with fly pasts, zoom climbs, dives and barrel rolls! It was a very serene experience amongst the clouds, with the sunshine and blue skies peeking through. My thoughts were with Robin, wondering what he would be thinking of his mum getting up to all these life-changing experiences.”

Christine has received lots of support from friends, family and the local community. With some being inspired to join in, including friends, Ginny who has accompanied Chris on four of the challenges and Vicki, who joined the wing walking. Chris’ younger son, Richard and his fiancée, Brit took on the zip wire.

With other challenges planned for this year, Chris hopes to add to the already amazing amount of more than £15,000 that she’s raised to date for Willow. She explains: “I choose to support Willow in Robin’s memory. I will always be grateful for Robin’s Special Day and the memory of the excitement for Robin. To be of help in providing more Special Days to people in the same position as Robin means so much to me. I want more young people, who are going through such a tough time in their lives, to experience the excitement of something special to look forward to and to provide a lasting memory for all concerned.”

To date, Willow has provided more than 13,500 Special Days for young adults diagnosed with a life-threatening condition such as cancer, motor neurone disease, cystic fibrosis and Huntington’s disease.

You can sponsor Christine at: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/robin17 and read more about her 30 Challenges at www.4Robin.co.uk

To find out more about Willow and Special Days please visit www.willowfoundation.org.uk or call 01707 259 777.