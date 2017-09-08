Dashing to help Rotary Clubs of Rugby

Here’s the latest from the Rotary Clubs of Rugby, supplied by Andrew Whiteley.

The next event in the Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast calendar is our quiz night, which will be held on Friday, November 17 at the Railway Club in Hillmorton Road, starting at 7.30pm.

Helping in the community.

It costs £9 per person payable on the door including a fish and chip supper or an early bird reduced entry of £8 for tickets booked before November 10.

Maximum team of six. Raffle plus a half a case of wine for the winning team.

To register your team call in advance on (01788) 817900 or go to www.rcrsb.co.uk to download a request form. All profits donated to: Rotary Dementia Support.

Once again, Rotary will be helping Rugby and Northampton Athletics Club with the very popular charity Santa Run.

People ar einvited to dress up as Santa, have fun and raise money for a worthwhile cause.

Full details will be publicised in the coming weeks, but meanwhile – clear your diaries for Sunday, December 3!

Also make a note for November 24th – the second of Rotary’s autumn quizzes, to be held at Cawston Community Hall. More details to follow.

Dates for diary and more information to look our for next month, the Rugby Heat of the Rotary Young Photographer Competition sponsored by the three Rotary Clubs in Rugby.

The theme this year is ‘A Different Perspective’ open to all students from the age of seven to 17 as at 31/8/17. There’s a £50 cash prize for each category winner plus all entrants receive a certificate of merit.

Watch this space...