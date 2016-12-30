Date announced for repairs to leaks on busy Rugby road

Repairs to water leaks on a busy road in Rugby are not scheduled to take place for another week.

Earlier this week teams from Severn Trent were spotted along the A426 in Brownsover near to the Tesco superstore on Leicester Road.

The teams discovered two small leaks.

A spokesman from Severn Trent said: “We have discovered two minor leaks near to the A426 in Brownsover that need to be repaired.

“This isn’t causing any issues with customer’s water supplies and in order to minimise disruption to our customers, local shops and traffic we’ll be scheduling in the repair to take place outside of normal working hours.

“In the meantime we’ve had teams spreading rock salt in the immediate area of the leak to make sure there is no disruption for pedestrians or road users during this cold weather.

“We’re really sorry for any inconvenience this has caused and we’ll get this work scheduled and completed as quickly as possible.”

A spokesperson from Severn Trent has now said that work is set to take place on Sunday January 8.

According to the Roadworks.org website the work is scheduled to continue until Monday January 9, where they will repair the leaks which are located on the pavement.