Deliveroo drops delivery charges in Rugby for two weeks

Food delivery service Deliveroo has dropped its delivery charge in Rugby for two weeks to celebrate the August Bank Holiday weekend.

The £2.50 charge will be removed from orders at all restaurants in Rugby, including The Fusion Bar & Brasserie, Prezzo and Papa John’s.

Customers in Rugby will be able to take advantage of the offer from Monday 21st August to Sunday 3rd September.

A spokesperson for Deliveroo said: “We have seen a fantastic reaction to Deliveroo since launching in Rugby and we are looking forward to a very busy Bank Holiday weekend.

“To celebrate the long weekend, we are giving friends and families a reason to get together and enjoy some delicious food by removing the delivery charge on all restaurants in Rugby.”

Customers can schedule orders up to one day in advance or receive food as soon as possible.

To download the Deliveroo app visit the app store on an iPhone or Android device.