Dig deep for dementia at Rugby plant sale

A Rugby-based charity is set to benefit from a blooming great, green-fingered donation.

Members of the Rotary Club of Rugby Saturday Breakfast have organised their latest fundraising event - a plant sale.

All money raised will be donated to the Rugby Dementia Support.

The Rotary Plant Sale will have flowers and vegetable plants and bulbs on offer plus hanging baskets and a variety of summer flowering plants.

The sale takes place on Saturday from 10am until 1pm at St Andrew’s Church in Church Street.

Admission is free.