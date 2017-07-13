Donations flood in to give disabled Rugby boy’s home a makeover

A disabled 11-year-old boy from Bilton and his mother have been overwhelmed with donations after an appeal to give their home a makeover.

Hayley Lloyd’s friends put out an appeal on Facebook last week asking for help as her son Tommy has muscular dystrophy and the house is getting less suitable for him.

The response has amazed the family with companies offering a kitchen unit, a bathroom suite, white goods, a boiler and so much more, as well as raising nearly £3,500.

Hayley said: “It’s just incredible, I can’t believe this is happening to me, it doesn’t feel real.

“For me and Tommy, it is probably the best thing that’s ever happened to us – not just because our house is being made into a home again, it’s the support of everybody that’s so amazing.”

Tommy’s illness means he is getting more dependant on a wheelchair so having the house remodelled to suit his needs will really help.

A lift to his bedroom was installed through a disability grant but the work left the house in a bit of a state so their friends decided to get the community involved to refurbish the whole home.

As well as being able to refit entire rooms thanks to large gifts from companies, smaller organisations and individuals have donated what they can too.

For example Rugby Scouts Group providing some catering and a photographer has offered to do a photoshoot for the family to cherish.

There are a few things the Lloyds still need, but Hayley is confident it will come together and honestly is grateful any of this is even happening.

“Whenever I feel down I can look back on this and know how much love and support we have,” she said.

“People have been so generous and so kind, we just can’t thank them enough.”

Hayley said Tommy has been just as overwhelmed by it all as she has, as all the little changes in the house will make his life much easier.

They hope to have everything organised and in place to finish the house by the end of the month.

To follow the family’s appeal or to get in touch, visit www.facebook.com/musclesmakeover.

To donate money online, visit www.gofundme.com/hayley-and-tommys-house-adaption.

