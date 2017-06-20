Double cancer survivor from Rugby aiming to set new cycling world record

A two-time cancer survivor from Rugby is proving he can conquer anything by attempting to beat the world record for the furthest distance cycled in seven days.

James Golding needs to cycle at least 251.5 miles a day to beat the current Guinness World Record of 1,760 miles, set in 2015.

The 36-year-old cyclist, of Lower Hillmorton Road, is doing the gruelling challenge, which began yesterday (Monday, June 19), in aid of Cancer Research UK, having beaten the disease twice.

“Cycling has been instrumental in my recovery from cancer,” he said.

“It has provided a vital focus in my path back to health, teaching me about strength, determination, inspiration and survival.

“I will need to draw on all of these qualities during the seven-day world record attempt.

“The body only knows the limits we impose on it. I hope to demonstrate, particularly to children, that we can overcome any challenge in life by taking one step at a time.”

James was an elite-level cyclist in his youth but was diagnosed with cancer in 2008, and underwent life-saving surgery the following year.

Miraculously, he pulled through, despite being given a five per cent chance of survival.

After a long recovery, during which he learnt to walk again, James committed to helping others and in 2010, he attempted to ride across the US, but was hospitalised in a truck crash.

In 2011, he returned to the States and cycled from Los Angeles to Miami in 24 days.

Shortly after getting home, James was diagnosed with cancer for a second time – he finally received the all-clear in May, 2012.

To date, James has raised more than £3m for UK cancer charities and is an ambassador for Cancer Research UK.

The seven day distance record is expected to be the first in a series of future attempts at some of cycling’s most challenging events, including the ‘Holy Grail’ of endurance cycling—winning The Race Across America in 2019.