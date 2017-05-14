Double heart attack survivor from Wolston motorcycling to Prague for BHF

A Wolston biker is motorcycling 1,800 miles to Prague for charity to repay his debt of gratitude having suffered two heart attacks in five years.

Sean Prendergast hopes to raise £3,000 for British Heart Foundation (BHF) by riding across mainland Europe to the capital of the Czech Republic.

The 54-year-old supply teacher from Wolston will be raising money with a quiz night at the Half Moon pub on May 27, ahead of the two-week trip on July 25.

Sean said he decided to get involved to raise awareness of the seriousness of heart failure and its likelihood of happening in the UK.

“Heart failure is only one aspect of my commitment to repay after receiving so much from the medical establishment over the years,” he said.

“I have received four separate organ transplants, skin cancer and radiotherapy amongst other medical problems that I decided that I will use the only way I know to repay the help I have received by motorcycling to Prague and raising as much money as is possible through public donations.”

Coronary heart disease is the UK’s single biggest killer, claiming around 73,000 lives a year – an average of 200 lives every day.

BHF head of events Shonali Rodrigues said: “Thanks to Sean for taking on this challenge and supporting the BHF.

“Without our supporters we cannot continue to fund life-saving research into heart disease and provide those affected with the care and support they need.”

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sean-Prendergast1.