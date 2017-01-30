Double top for Rugby micropub

The young pretender is still setting the standard when it lines up alongside the other pubs offering real ale to Rugby’s drinkers.

Rugby Tap Room in St Matthews Street opened in 2014 and is the town’s only micropub but has just been voted Pub of the Year 2016 by Rugby CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) for the second year running.

It was presented with the award yesterday, Sunday, by CAMRA members.

The Tap Room serves mainly local ales straight from the barrel, along with a range of bottles available from Rugby Tap next door.

Proprietor Colin Arthur said: “Rugby punches above its weight in its real ale offering.

“To be voted best pub in Rugby again is very gratifying. I would like to say a big thank you to host Ken and my family for their support and of course to our lovely customers.”

CAMRA rep Steve Heighton said: “With Rugby being so well respected for its real ale pubs to win the award a second time is a great achievement.

“The Rugby Tap is a worthy winner as it showcases locally brewed beers from Dowbridge and Church End, Byatts from Coventry, Phipps and Gun Dog from Northampton, as well as other exceptional guest beers and ciders, and all served from the barrel.

“You can also select from the extensive range of bottled beer from around the world from the on-site off licence.”

At a time when many pubs have been closing across the country, the micropub concept has been a source of goodnews, with its back to basics approach.

Or as the Rugby Tap website puts it: “A micropub is a small freehouse which listens to its customers, mainly serves cask ales, promotes conversation, shuns all forms of electronic entertainment and dabbles in traditional pub snacks.”