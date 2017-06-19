Draycote Water is sea of pink for Rugby’s Race for Life

Draycote Water was a sea of pink at the weekend as thousands of ladies took part in this year’s Race for Life in Rugby.

Girls and women of all ages joined together to raise for Cancer Research UK on Saturday.

Lacie Finnie, Claire Finnie & Ruby Bambrick.

Toddlers, teenagers and twenty-somethings walked, jogged or sprinted with mums, grans, aunties, friends and workmates in a spectacular array of fairy wings, feather boas and fancy dress.

It was the first time the event has been held at Draycote Water.

Liz Friel, who works at Bizzy Tots children’s nursery in Rugby, said: “I’ve taken part in Race for Life before but the atmosphere was the best yet.”

Liz joined with a group of colleagues from the children’s nursery in Rugby to run 5k.

“We’ve all lost someone close to cancer or know someone who has survived,” Liz said.

“We did it for those and for those who have courageously battled the disease - and won.”

Rugby Mayor Belinda Garcia gave an inspiration talk before the race.

“Each and every one of you here is making a difference by supporting Race for Life,” she said.

“I want people to be safe, but most of all have fun while you’re doing it.”

Organisers said the event was a great success.

Now organisers are saying a heartfelt ‘thanks’ to everyone who took part - and urging them to return their sponsorship money to fund vital research into 200 types of cancer.