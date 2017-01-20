Dunchurch declares it’s panto time

Over the next couple of weeks Dunchurch Pantomaniacs are presenting not only a new version of The Princess and the Pea but one which has been written by one of their ever-presents of the past 28 years, Sue Protheroe.

Tickets are available from Wanda’s in the village, adults £7, seniors £6, children £4 and gala night £15.

Performances at the village hall are today, Friday at 7.30pm; tomorrow, Saturday, January 21 at 2.30 and 7.30pm; Sunday, January 22 at 2.30pm; Wednesday, January 25 at 7.30pm; Thursday, January 26 (gala night) at 7pm, Friday, January 27 at 7.30pm and Saturday, January 28 at 7pm.

Sue is pictured here, left, as Principal Boy Peter, with Skippy played by Bronte Watt and Polly, played by Helen Le Poidevin.