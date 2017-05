If you want to catch up with the latest from Dunchurch then this Monday, May 15 sees a trio of key meetings at the library.

At 7pm is the parish assembly which, ‘may by law discuss all parish affairs and pass resolutions on them’.

At 7.15pm is the annual meeting of the parish council when key posts are up for election.

Then at 7.30pm is the monthly meeting of the parish council when there will be a busy agenda.