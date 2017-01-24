Dyslexic boy completes charity book challenge

A Cawston schoolboy who has dyslexia has raised £1,150 by taking part in a reading challenge.

Nicholas Findlay, 11, completed a number of books over 33 days to help two schools.

He has been supported with his Read and Raise fundraiser by his younger sister Nicole, who loves getting stuck into a good book.

Nicholas said he enjoyed taking part in the challenge.

“I think reading is very important and it’s nice to know I’ve helped others,” he said.

Their mother, Sunathee, said: “We decided to give £145 to Bilton School, where Nicholas is a pupil and £1,005 to a school in Thailand for their library.”

He started the challenge on December 17 last year and sucessfully completed it on January 18, gaining sponsorship from people in countries including America, Italy and Belgium.

“My husband Andrew and I are so proud of what Nicholas has achieved as he is dyslexic which causes problems with reading, writing and spelling. With help and a lot of hard work, children who has dyslexia can learn to read and spell.

Nicholas is following in his mother’s footsteps raising money for charity and helping others through the British Thai Relief fund. Thailand-born Sunathee, known as Stampy, has been the driving force behind projects to help orphans, earthquake victims and people with cancer.