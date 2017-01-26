Bilton School edges closer to Southam College link

The future direction of Bilton School looks set to become clear very soon.

In August the school, having been placed in special measures in the spring, said its GCSE results were significantly up and its A-level results were excellent.

And head Patsy Weighill said: “We are so proud of our students’ achievements and confident that the upward trajectory demonstrated this year will continue, particularly in light of links we will be developing with Southam College from next term.”

Since then public comment on that link has been hard to extract from both parties, even though Southam has been openly consulting on establishing a Multi-Academy Trust.

But a Bilton newsletter earlier this month confirmed it was ‘making good progress’ towards becoming part of the Southam-led trust.