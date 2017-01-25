BREAKING: Henry Hinde Junior School placed in special measures

Henry Hinde Junior School has been put in special measures after a recent Ofsted inspection.

The school released a statement late this afternoon, Wednesday, confirming the news following an inspection on November 29 and 30.

The previous Ofsted inspection in June 2013 placed the school in the ‘requires improvement’ category.

At that stage it was county council-controlled but since then has become an academy.

It converted to the academy in January 2014 and is part of the NET Academies Trust, based near High Wycombe.

November’s visit was the first inspection since the change and the plunge into special measures means the school’s progress will now be monitored by an inspector.

Today’s statement said: “Following the inspection, the academy was put into the category of Special Measures. This will require the school to be monitored by a HMI, whilst it works on an agreed action plan.

“The detail of the report makes it clear that Henry Hinde Junior School has been and continues to manage significant change, and is moving forward positively under new leadership.

“The report describes an improving school, and notes that the impact of recent changes is not yet sufficiently evident in the work of the school and the progress pupils make.”

It also included a reaction from Maxine Evans, chief executive of NET Academies: “Henry Hinde Junior School has undergone a number of changes since academy conversion that are yet to have their full impact and secure the highest quality education for the children.

“We are confident the school now has the right high quality leadership and has detailed plans in place to make rapid progress.”