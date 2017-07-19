DHL helps Rugby school pupils stay safe around lorries

Pupils at a Rugby school got up close with a lorry from DHL to learn about safety.

Year 2 pupils at Boughton Leigh Infant School in Rugby learned about the dangers posed by large vehicles on the road and how to stay safe around trucks.

Two demonstrators from the DHL Trucks and Child Safety (TACS) programme visited the school with a 44-tonne articulated lorry to deliver the training.

They spoke about what drivers can and cannot see in their mirrors, how to walk safely around a vehicle, and what, and where, are a truck’s blind spots.

BLIS headteacher Andrew Moorcroft says: “Education is not just about the 3Rs.

“Learning how to be safe in all aspects of life is just as important and, as a school, we are keen to give our pupils the opportunity to take part in programmes like this.

“Giving children the chance to get close to an articulated lorry is a very powerful way of showing them how potentially dangerous the vehicles can be.”