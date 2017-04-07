Gardening help from grandparents at Rugby primary school

A sharing of enthusiasm and expertise was on the agenda when a group of Rugby primary school pupils were joined by their grandparents for a fun-filled gardening afternoon.

Boughton Leigh Infant School invited the older generation to help out with its allotment by making newspaper pots, planting vegetable and flower seeds as well as tidying up for the new season.

The school has a long tradition of offering gardening as an extracurricular activity for its pupils and last year it won the Queen’s 90th Birthday and Platinum Prize in the Rugby in Bloom Awards Primary School Category.

Gardening club organiser Liz Hopkin said it was a great success: “Outdoor activities are a wonderful opportunity for children to learn new skills in a different environment.

“It has been lovely to have so many grandparents in school working with their grandchildren, having fun and learning at the same time.

“We have had so much positive feedback from the adults who attended we are hoping that this can become a regular activity.”