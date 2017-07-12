Ground-breaking Muslim football coach shows Rugby primary school her BEM

An inspirational football coach returned to a Rugby school to show the children her British Empire Medal from the Queen.

Annie Zaidi visited Boughton Leigh Junior School to show the Year 3 class her BEM, awarded for her services to ladies football and coaching.

The 33 year old, from Nuneaton, said: “I wanted to show the children how dreams do come true, and never give up is my inspirational message to all children who want to follow their dreams.”

Annie, otherwise known as ‘Coach AnnieZ’, visited the school earlier in the year to do an inspirational assembly linked to British values.

The football coach, who was the first Muslim woman to achieve the highly-acclaimed UEFA B licence, collected her medal in May after being named in the Queen’s New Years Honours list 2017.

Annie has received numerous awards for her community work.