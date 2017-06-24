Hillmorton junior school steps out in special tribute run

There was a special reason for a junior school in Hillmorton to stage a Race for Life on Thursday in aid of Cancer Research

A member of staff at Abbots Farm Junior School, Karen Sandall, was diagnosed with breast cancer last year and following extensive treatment, has now made a full recovery.

Head Joss Andrews said: “Sadly, many of our own teaching and non-teaching staff as well as our parents and pupils have had their lives touched by cancer in one way or another and the Race for Life seemed a fitting way for us to remember those we’ve lost and to thank the doctors and nurses for their superhuman effort in supporting our community.

“The whole school, with support of our eager parents and staff, completed a sponsored mile to raise money for the charity.”

“This event included one child with her foot in plaster and another on crutches; neither was put off by the challenge however.

“Our outstanding pupils showed such great enthusiasm and determination and we are so very proud of them all.

“Sponsorship money has been rolling in and we are delighted to have been able to take part in something special and to help the fight against cancer.”

Mrs Sandall said after the event: “What a fantastic day. The children have been super and it has been so great to see their families and the community coming out to support each other.

“I’m so glad we have the chance to say thank you for the support we have got and to remember all of those affected by cancer and hopefully raise as much money as possible.”

The event had raised £1,000 by the time of going to press, with more to come.