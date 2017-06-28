Hillmorton Primary School a shining example for profession

Hillmorton Primary School staff have been selected for a top role supporting other schools and training new teachers.

Head teacher Catherine Crisp is one of more than 75 heads appointed by the National College for Teaching and Leadership as national leaders of education, who along with their staff will provide additional leadership capability in other schools in need of support.

“We are delighted to have had our good practice, hard work and commitment recognised as a model of excellence through the rigorous assessment process undertaken by the NCTL and now at being in a position to offer support and guidance to other local schools,” Ms Crisp said.

The Watts Lane school is also one of more than 65 schools selected to become a national teaching school, taking a leading role in recruiting and training new teachers.

Introduced in 2011, teaching schools are excellent schools that work with partner schools i to provide high-quality, school-led teacher training and development opportunities for teachers at all stages of their career.

They raise standards through supporting other schools, especially those in challenging circumstances, and ensure that the most talented school leaders are spotted and supported to become successful headteachers.

NCTL chairman Roger Pope said: “I’d like to congratulate Hillmorton Primary School and Catherine Crisp on being appointed as a teaching school and a national leader of education.

“They should be very proud of this achievement.

“Teaching schools and national leaders of education are at the heart of school improvement.

“They’re supporting other schools, attracting and training the best new teachers and developing the next generation of leaders.

“At NCTL, we want to do al we can to support their work. “