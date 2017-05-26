Primary schools urge parents to take action over funding cuts

Primary schools across Rugby borough have sent impassioned letters to parents urging them to join the fight against cuts to funding.

A consortium of 17 schools posted letters explaining the dire financial situation many find themselves in due to changes to the way they are funded.

Head teachers encouraging parents to sign petitions, question prospective general election candidates and lobby their MP to fight the changes, which could see £150,000 slashed from budgets by 2019/20.

“Put simply, schools need more funding. We strongly believe that education is an investment in all our futures and that any government should prioritise funding for such a thing,” the letter says.

“As parents, we know that you want the best education for your children, but as your head teacher, I am all too aware of the very real and challenging pressures on school funding that threatens our ability to provide the best now and in the near future.

“All the schools in our consortium are facing staff redundancies, reduced hours for support staff, severe depletion of resources, cuts to training and development and an end to the extras and enrichment activities that we have previously been able to provide in order to make your children’s primary education memorable and enjoyable.”

The letter is signed by the head teachers of the Rugby Rural and Eastern Consortium, made up of Bawnmore Infant School, Bilton Infant School, Bilton Junior School, Binley Woods Primary School, Cawston Grange Primary School, Clifton-Upon-Dunsmore Primary School, Dunchurch Boughton Junior School, Dunchurch Infant School, Henry Hinde Infant School, Henry Hinde Junior School, Leamington Hastings Infant School, Knightlow Primary School, Our Lady’s Roman Catholic Primary School, Provost Williams Primary School, The Revel School, Riverside Academy and Wolston St Margaret’s Primary School.

Parents with children at all these schools received the letter on Wednesday (May 24).

It explains how the funding is being made ‘fairer’ by giving all schools the same amount of money, but by redistributing the current pot to all schools.

This means many schools will see their funding cut, perpetuating the crisis with increasing salaries, bills and taxes.

The letter says the plea is not meant to be partisan with the general election approaching, but without pressure from the public, nothing will change.

“We apologise if this letter makes difficult reading, but given the magnitude of the difficulties all schools across our consortium – and across the country – are facing in relation to funding, we feel it is important to bring this matter to your attention and to seek your support,” the letter says.