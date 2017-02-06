Rugby infant school seeing stars

Pupils at an infant school labelled members of the Rugby Astronomical Society ‘superstars’ for giving up some of their free time to help them understand the wonders of the solar system.

Boughton Leigh Infant School was packed for its first-ever astronomy evening organised by assistant headteacher and head of science Suzanne Swan.

She said: “Our school believes in instilling a life-long love of learning in pupils and igniting their interest in all subjects.

“This event is an example of how we do this – literally – with the launch of a rocket in the playground one of the highlights of the evening.”

Activities enjoyed by pupils, parents and carers included naming the phases of the moon using biscuits, making an astronaut’s breakfast and using an iPad app to explore the sky at night.

Members of the Astronomical Society were on hand to explain all about the universe and demonstrate how to use telescopes to view the stars.