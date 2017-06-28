Rugby performing arts college crowdfunding for school show

A performing arts college in Rugby is hoping to raise £2,000 through an online crowdfunding appeal for its annual school production.

Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College has so far raised £160 on the GoFundMe page in a bid to cover the costs of the show.

Music teacher Mr Collins is also taking on a gruelling cycling challenge by riding 22,200 metres in the Alps over seven days.

Warwickshire County Council insisted the school is ‘not in financial difficulties’ and the crowdfunding page is to ‘allow the community to show its support’.

“Avon Valley School is not in financial difficulties and continues to set a balanced budget,” a spokesman said.

“This production will go ahead irrespective of Mr Collins fundraising efforts, however as large scale performances are costly and school funding is a national issue, the school has welcomed the efforts of Mr Collins (school’s subject leader for music) in completing a gruelling endurance cycle route in order to raise funds to contribute to the show.

“A just giving page has also been established to allow the local community to show their support.”

The fundraising page says donations will go towards paying for performance rights, creating the set and purchasing costumes and props.

To donate to the page, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/avonvalleyschool.