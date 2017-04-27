Rugby primary school doubling year to meet demand

An independent primary school in Rugby is doubling its Year 4 classes from September after a consultation.

Crescent School will have two classes of between 16-18 pupils, breaking the traditional cap of 24 children per year.

Interest in the school on Bawnmore Road, Bilton, is said to be at an all-time high and headmaster Huw Marshall said the move will benefit current and prospective pupils.

“For a number of years we have considered the possibility of increasing a year group to two forms at the top of the school, where traditionally classes have been full,” he said.

“The consultation showed definitively that interest was strongest for September’s Year 4 and we know we can accommodate and look after the additional children.

“The move is good news for both our current pupils and the new pupils who will be joining us, they will benefit from the smaller class sizes and the school’s proven success in getting children into their first choice of secondary school, including the local grammars.”

There is still time to register interest in Year 4 for September and lower years, as the school will be holding its last open event from 5-7.30pm on Wednesday, May 10.

The open evening will provide parents and children with an opportunity look around the school and to meet Joe Thackway who is taking over from Mr Marshall as headmaster from September.