Rugby school timetable changes anger parents

A group of parents are angry over proposed changes to a Rugby secondary school’s timetable.

Ashlawn School wants to increase the length of the school day and lessons, reducing lunchtime and having an extra week of summer holidays.

A consultation ended last week and parent Tracy Tilley says she does not know anyone in favour of the alterations but is concerned the school is pressing ahead regardless.

“I don’t know of any parents who have said this is a good idea, and many have raised objections,” she said.

“However we have heard that due to positive responses, this change will go ahead.”

Ashlawn School initially wanted the school day to start at 8.40am instead of 8.50am and finish five minutes later at 3.35pm.

Ms Tilley said this would make it more difficult for working parents to get their children to school.

But the mother, of Fareham Avenue, Rugby, was particularly angry about plans to change lunch break from 45 to 35 minutes, starting 25 minutes later at 1.50pm.

Lessons would also be extended, which Ms Tilley disagrees with as she feels the pupils will not be able to concentrate for that long.

To account for the extra time, the school will close one week earlier in July, which Ms Tilley thinks is too long as the pupils will forget everything.

“We want them to reconsider, we don’t want to feel like it’s a done deal,” she said.

She said the school told her the changes are mainly being done to give Year 11 students more time to study English literature and science.

A letter sent to parents on Monday says the school has made some changes to the proposals, with hometime staying at 3.30pm and lunch starting at 1.45pm.

An Ashlawn School spokesman said: “The consultation has now closed and it will now be fully analysed and evaluated before any final decision is made.

“The school is looking at the day to ensure pupils have every chance of increased learning opportunities but this will be done working with parents to address any concerns they may have.”