Rugby schoolgirl Taya wins national award for reading

A six-year-old schoolgirl from Rugby won a national reading competition after doing exceptionally well in class.

Taya Adams was named as a winner in the reading category of the 2017 Reading Recovery Awards.

The Boughton Leigh Infant School pupil was chosen out of hundreds of children who recorded a specially-written story by author and poet Pie Corbett, called Let Me Come In.

She was entered for the competition by her teacher Caroline Graham after making accelerated progress on the school’s Reading Recovery Programme – finishing it six weeks early.

“Taya is a fantastic role model for all children who are learning to read and write,” Mrs Graham said.

“She is now an enthusiastic and independent reader.

“She deserves to win this award for all her hard work and determination whilst on the school’s Reading Recovery Programme.”

Taya is looking forward to meeting Pie Corbett next month when she travels to London with her family for the prize giving ceremony at the Institute of Education.

The Reading Recovery Awards are organised by University College London’s International Literacy Centre which promotes literacy education from Early Years Foundation Stage to Key Stage 3 (children aged two to 13).