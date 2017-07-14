Rugby secondary school celebrates ‘good’ Ofsted report

Staff and pupils at a secondary school in Rugby are celebrating after being rated as ‘good’ once again by education watchdog Ofsted after an inspection this week.

The Avon Valley School and Performing Arts College was visited by an inspection team from Ofsted on Tuesday (July 11).

During the one-day visit, the inspectors focused on student progress and achievement, the quality of teaching and learning, and safeguarding including attendance and behaviour.

They also conducted lesson observations, met with members of the school’s leadership team, and interviewed students to gain their opinions and views of the school.

Having completed their inspection activities the inspectors commented that the quality of teaching across the school was good and that students were well behaved and fully engaged in learning.

Head teacher Alison Davies said: “This is a wonderful achievement for The Avon Valley School and we are very proud to have retained our status as a good school.

“Although just a one day visit, the inspection took into account years of hard work and effort from our students and staff and everyone has the right to feel proud.

“It was nice that the inspectors’ visit coincided with our year 6 induction day as they were able to see how warmly we welcome new students to the school.”

The school was rated as ‘good’ by Ofsted after its previous inspection in November, 2013.

Miss Davies added: “The inspectors were very complimentary about our rigorous monitoring of student progress and our strong culture of safeguarding.

“Overall it was a very positive experience and I would like to thank all of our students, teachers and support staff for their hard work, commitment and enthusiasm.

“I would also like to thank the parents and carers of students, along with the school’s governors and the wider school community, for their on-going support and encouragement.”